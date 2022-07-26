Lake Dillon Theatre Co. cancels ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,’ ‘Man of La Mancha;’ ‘Mala’ opens Friday

“Mala” is Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s next play for the 2022 season. The production opens Friday, July 29.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co./Courtesy photo

The theater season is changing at Lake Dillon Theatre Co. The company’s latest play, “Mala,” opens Friday, July 29, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s Hadley Lab Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne.

The play by Melisa Lopez is described as a comical and brutally honest look at family dynamics, including stubborn parents and unequipped children. It explores the unsentimental poetry of everyday life.

“Mala” will be the only Lake Dillon production for a while, as both “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Man of La Mancha” have ended their run prematurely. The pair, performed in repertory fashion with the same cast, would have been performed through Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, respectively.

According to Artistic Director Chris Alleman, the shows were canceled due to costs and rising COVID-19 cases among the company. The pandemic already canceled some shows, with performances previously slated to return Tuesday, July 26.

Patrons can exchange current tickets for the replacement “Xanadu,” which is opening on Aug. 12 and is based on the 1982 film of the same name starring Olivia Newton John. Tickets can also be refunded or donated to the company. Subscribers can get tickets exchanged, as well.

Tickets for “Mala” range from $25 to $48, and “Xanadu” tickets range from $25 to $46. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.