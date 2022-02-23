Lake Dillon Theatre Co. launches dual language after-school program

Lake Dillon Theatre Co. has launched a new after-school program aimed at providing theater education to elementary students throughout Summit County.

The Dual Language Theatre Arts Outreach Program started at Silverthorne Elementary School in January. About 24 students attend the program after school each day, when they participate in theater activities taught by bilingual instructors.

According to the theater’s website, the program helps students build skills in team work, accountability, discipline, imagination, creativity, cultural awareness, problem solving, critical thinking, self-expression and public speaking. It also fosters an environment of curiosity, tolerance and kindness, according to the website.

The program is free for all students who participate. However, it is currently full for Silverthorne students. The theater plans to expand the program to Dillon Valley Elementary School in the fall, Artistic Director Chris Alleman wrote in an email.

Silverthorne Elementary parents can add their students to a waitlist at LakeDillonTheatre.org.