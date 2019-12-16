Lake Dillon Theatre Co. to perform holiday variety show
The Lake Dillon Theatre Co. is helping you get into the holiday spirit with its Holiday Follies show. The performance will run from Dec. 17-22 with showings at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday as well as 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Holiday Follies will feature “yuletide classics, comic interludes, trivia, giveaways and audience favorites,” according to the show description. The show series will take place at the Lake Dillon Theatre’s CVA Flex Theater at 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.
