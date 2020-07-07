Lakewood man dies at Keystone after medical incident

KEYSTONE RESORT — A 40-year-old Lakewood man died at Keystone Resort on Sunday, according to a statement from the resort.

On July 5, ski patrollers responded to the top of Dercum Mountain, where the man suffered a serious medical incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Anthony Summit Medical Center staff, according to the resort.

“Keystone Resort and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Jody Churich, vice president and general manager at Keystone, said in the statement.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood confirmed the man suffered a medical event but said the exact cause of death hadn’t yet been determined.