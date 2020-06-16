Land Title brings on 2 closing agents

Land Title Guarantee Co. announced it has hired Susie Giacone and Nikki Parker as closing agents in its offices in Frisco and Dillon.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com |

Summit County’s Land Title Guarantee Co. added two new closing agents to its roster Monday, June 15.

Susie Giacone and Nikki Parker have been added to the company’s team. Both agents come from Stewart Title in Summit County.

Giacone will work as a closing agent in the Frisco office while Parker will be in the Dillon office.

Giacone started her career in human resources and administrative roles but has worked in the title and escrow industry for five years, according to a news release about the hiring. She has been in Summit County for 20 years.

Parker grew up in Summit County and has worked as a closing agent for the past 20 years, according to the news release.