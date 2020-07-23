Land Title Guarantee Co. cautions buyers and sellers to allow extra time on closing deadlines

Despite a slow April and May, Land Title Guarantee Co. has seen an increase in its business volume in the past month and is making adjustments to its operations in Breckenridge, Frisco and Dillon.

There are a few tips people should follow when closing a property to make the process as easy as possible, according to a news release:

Allow extra time — seven to 10 days — on title deadlines.

Plan 45 days from the contract date of a property to close the real estate transaction.

Buyers who plan to use a loan should get everything required by the lenders together in a timely manner. (Appraisers, homeowner associations, contractors, maintenance and inspectors are all behind due to the pandemic.)

Land Title offices across the state have limited physical closings, according to the release. Agents and buyers should be prepared for delays in closings. The company’s offices in Summit County are closed to the public, so mail-outs or e-signatures for closings are encouraged.

If mail-outs and e-signatures aren’t possible, the company offers curbside closings, which require masks or face coverings.