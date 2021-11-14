Land Title Guarantee Co. hosts drives for Family & Intercultural Resource Center, animal shelter
Land Title Guarantee Co. is in the giving spirit. Its annual drives for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Summit County Animal Shelter are running from Monday, Nov. 15, through Dec. 15.
The food bank is in need of items such as short-cut pasta, spaghetti sauce, strawberry jelly, reusable grocery bags, baking items and more. Meanwhile, the animal shelter could use training treats, leashes and other supplies.
Donations can be made between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at any of company’s office locations: 200 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge; 60 Main St., Frisco; and 256 Dillon Ridge Road Unit B14, Dillon.
