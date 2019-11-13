Land Title to host food bank and animal supply drive

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center food bank pictured in December 2016.

Kailyn Lamb / klamb@summitdaily.com |

FRISCO — Land Title Guarantee Co. will host a food bank and animal supply drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at its locations across Summit County.

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center is in need of the following items:

Beans, including pinto, black, refried or chili

Canned vegetables, including corn, carrots and tomatoes (no green beans)

Soup

Cereal and oatmeal

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice

Tuna

Peanut butter

Macaroni and cheese

Health bars

Crackers and chips

Baby food and formula

The Summit County Animal Shelter is in need of the following items:

Freedom brand no-pull harnesses in all sizes

Long-lasting dog chews

Large and extra-large Kongs

Low-profile cat litter boxes

Cardboard cat scratches with cardboard refills

Cat and dog treats

Dog collars in all sizes

Leashes

Pill pockets for giving animals medications

Donations can be dropped of at the following Land Title locations: