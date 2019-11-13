 Land Title to host food bank and animal supply drive | SummitDaily.com

Land Title to host food bank and animal supply drive

News | November 13, 2019

Staff report

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center food bank pictured in December 2016.
FRISCO — Land Title Guarantee Co. will host a food bank and animal supply drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at its locations across Summit County.

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center is in need of the following items:

  • Beans, including pinto, black, refried or chili
  • Canned vegetables, including corn, carrots and tomatoes (no green beans)
  • Soup
  • Cereal and oatmeal
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Rice
  • Tuna
  • Peanut butter
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Health bars
  • Crackers and chips
  • Baby food and formula

The Summit County Animal Shelter is in need of the following items:

  • Freedom brand no-pull harnesses in all sizes
  • Long-lasting dog chews
  • Large and extra-large Kongs
  • Low-profile cat litter boxes
  • Cardboard cat scratches with cardboard refills
  • Cat and dog treats
  • Dog collars in all sizes
  • Leashes
  • Pill pockets for giving animals medications

Donations can be dropped of at the following Land Title locations:

  • 200 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge
  • 60 Main St., Frisco
  • 246 Dillon Ridge Road Suite B14, Dillon

