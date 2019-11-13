Land Title to host food bank and animal supply drive
FRISCO — Land Title Guarantee Co. will host a food bank and animal supply drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at its locations across Summit County.
The Family and Intercultural Resource Center is in need of the following items:
- Beans, including pinto, black, refried or chili
- Canned vegetables, including corn, carrots and tomatoes (no green beans)
- Soup
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Rice
- Tuna
- Peanut butter
- Macaroni and cheese
- Health bars
- Crackers and chips
- Baby food and formula
The Summit County Animal Shelter is in need of the following items:
- Freedom brand no-pull harnesses in all sizes
- Long-lasting dog chews
- Large and extra-large Kongs
- Low-profile cat litter boxes
- Cardboard cat scratches with cardboard refills
- Cat and dog treats
- Dog collars in all sizes
- Leashes
- Pill pockets for giving animals medications
Donations can be dropped of at the following Land Title locations:
- 200 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- 60 Main St., Frisco
- 246 Dillon Ridge Road Suite B14, Dillon
