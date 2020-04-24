Landfill Road to close over the weekend
Landfill Road in Keystone will be closed Saturday to allow for workers to install two culverts, according to a tweet from Summit County government.
Access to and from the Summit County Shooting Range and trails along Landfill Road will be closed, as well, according to the tweet. Drivers can expect the road to reopen no later than 5 p.m. Sunday.
