Lane closure on Ski Hill Road to begin Monday

BRECKENRIDGE — Starting on Monday, Aug. 10, Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge will have a one lane closure.

The Town of Breckenridge Engineering Division will be rehabilitating a rock wall just above Lomax Mine on Ski Hill Road, causing the closure. The work is scheduled until Sept. 3, according to a news release.

Anyone with questions about the lane closure can contact the Town of Breckenridge Public Works Department.