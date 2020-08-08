Lane closure on Ski Hill Road to begin Monday
BRECKENRIDGE — Starting on Monday, Aug. 10, Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge will have a one lane closure.
The Town of Breckenridge Engineering Division will be rehabilitating a rock wall just above Lomax Mine on Ski Hill Road, causing the closure. The work is scheduled until Sept. 3, according to a news release.
Anyone with questions about the lane closure can contact the Town of Breckenridge Public Works Department.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User