LAPS K94K goes virtual this August
The annual K94K fundraiser for the League for Animals & People of the Summit will look a little different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 4K race that supports spay and neuter vouchers along with other animal needs is going virtual.
The 30th annual event is now a two-day walk or run held Aug. 1-2 with participants running with any pet in any location. The cost is $25 per pet registered by July 29. Registration increases to $35 from July 30 through Aug. 2. It costs $5 to register a second pet.
Participants receive swag such as a T-shirt, dog ribbon and treats with extra items available for purchase. Visit SummitLAPS.org to sign up for the virtual fundraiser.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User