LAPS K94K goes virtual this August

People and dogs take part in the LAPS K94K run and walk fundraiser Aug. 4, 2018, on Frisco's Main Street.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The annual K94K fundraiser for the League for Animals & People of the Summit will look a little different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 4K race that supports spay and neuter vouchers along with other animal needs is going virtual.

The 30th annual event is now a two-day walk or run held Aug. 1-2 with participants running with any pet in any location. The cost is $25 per pet registered by July 29. Registration increases to $35 from July 30 through Aug. 2. It costs $5 to register a second pet.

Participants receive swag such as a T-shirt, dog ribbon and treats with extra items available for purchase. Visit SummitLAPS.org to sign up for the virtual fundraiser.