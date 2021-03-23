LAPS offers COVID-19 relief for veterinary bills
The League for Animals & People of the Summit has assisted the community with veterinary bills for more than 30 years. Now, it’s also helping lower-income residents or workers of Summit County who have been affected by COVID-19.
Thanks to The Rotary Club of Summit County, a new program will provide $50 in assistance per pet for veterinary bills for routine exams and vaccines to those impacted by the pandemic.
To view the requirements and fill out an application, visit SummitLAPS.org. Applicants must use a Summit County veterinary office, Park County Animal Hospital or Dr. John Colburn in Kremmling.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.