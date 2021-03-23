LAPS offers COVID-19 relief for veterinary bills

The League for Animals & People of the Summit has assisted the community with veterinary bills for more than 30 years. Now, it’s also helping lower-income residents or workers of Summit County who have been affected by COVID-19.

Thanks to The Rotary Club of Summit County, a new program will provide $50 in assistance per pet for veterinary bills for routine exams and vaccines to those impacted by the pandemic.

To view the requirements and fill out an application, visit SummitLAPS.org . Applicants must use a Summit County veterinary office, Park County Animal Hospital or Dr. John Colburn in Kremmling.