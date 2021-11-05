Last Summit Cars & Coffee meeting of the season this weekend
The final Cars & Coffee meeting will take place Saturday, Nov. 6.
Summit Cars & Coffee is a social gathering of automotive enthusiasts. The group hosts two to three meetings a month until winter.
With forecasts predicting sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 50s, there might not be a better day to conclude the Summit Cars & Coffee season.
The final meeting will take place at 11 a.m. at Mountain Dweller Coffee Bar & Roastery next to Whole Foods in Frisco.
Attendees can grab a coffee before heading out on the roads to savor the last ride of the season.
