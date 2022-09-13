Last week’s wildfire has no sway on fire restrictions in Summit County

A widlfire broke out at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 near the Summit County archery range. Dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, authorities believe it sparked from lightning. Despite a recent 1-acre wildfire scare, no fire restrictions are recommended for residents or visitors in Summit County for the next coming week.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

There will be no fire restrictions for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 13, to Monday, Sept. 19.

Undersheriff Peter Haynes said because the county is still below the 90th percentile for energy release components, there isn’t enough to trigger a restriction.

He added that though many areas within the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are above that 90th percentile, no other counties are within a restriction, either.

A forecasted thunderstorm is another reason the sheriff chose to not trigger a fire restriction, Haynes said.

The storm, which should bring about rain to the area, has the potential to dampen increasingly dry conditions around the county and keep the county below that 90th percentile.

“If we don’t get this rain, we’re gonna get there really quick,” Haynes said.

Hanyes did warn that a fire restriction is very likely to come into effect next week.

Last week, a fire broke out near Tenderfoot mountain on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8.

The fire, named the Cemetery Trail Fire, broke out due to a lightning strike that night. It was contained to a 1-acre area by the next morning and is considered the first significant wildfire of the 2022 season.

While the threat of another wildfire is increasing quickly, Haynes added that fire resources are “looking good” and are well equipped in the incident one breaks out.