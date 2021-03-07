Late Aspen goals lead Skiers past Summit High hockey 5-3

Summit High's Zach Carleton skates past a defender while battling against the Glenwood Springs Demons at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Two third-period goals propelled the Aspen Skiers varsity hockey team to a 5-3 victory over visiting Summit High School on Saturday night.

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by senior defenseman Zach Carleton just three minutes into the game. Aspen knotted the game back up 90 seconds later via an even-strength goal from Eli Hunt.

Summit then reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the period when Ryley Cibula and Hank Kasch assisted Caleb Mallory on an even-strength goal.

The Skiers rallied back to take a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period thanks to an even-strength goal from George Morrison and a power-play goal from Eli Hunt assisted by Dillon Passero.

Summit responded to tie the game in the final 10 minutes of the third period with an even-strength goal from Kasch assisted by Mallory. But the Skiers ultimately tacked on a goal two minutes later on a power play, Passero assisting Braden Haisfeld, before scoring on an empty net with a second left in regulation to push the margin to 5-3.

Summit played freshman goaltender Finn Schroder and senior goalie Andi Bierbaum in the contest. Schroder made four saves on five shots in 23 minutes of action, while Bierbaum stopped 17 of 20 shots on goal in 27 minutes.

The Tigers outshot the Skiers 49-26 in a heated game that featured 17 total infractions and nine power plays between the two sides.

Kasch is now the Tigers’ leading assist man on the season with five. Ryley Cibula leads Summit with five goals on the season, while Cibula and Carleton are tied for the team lead in points with eight each.

The loss dropped Summit’s record on the season to 2-9, while the win improved Aspen’s record to 3-8. Summit is next scheduled to play Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a senior night game at Stephen C. West Ice Arena versus Glenwood Springs. The Tigers will then conclude their season Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Crested Butte in Gunnison.