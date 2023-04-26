Late goal pushes Glenwood Springs over Summit girls soccer team

Paola Arredondo jumps up for a header during Summit's game against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, April 25. Summit fell to Glenwood Springs 1-0 after a late goal in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

It may be late April, but, as many longtime Coloradoans know, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the state has escaped the clutches of winter snowstorms and powerful cold fronts.

After the original first meeting between the Summit High School girls soccer team and Glenwood Springs High School got canceled due to weather the third week of March, the two teams braved an incoming Summit County winter storm on Tuesday, April 25.

Despite the promise of winter weather and near-freezing temperatures, Glenwood Springs and Summit battled for nearly all 80 minutes of regulation time before Glenwood Springs put a shot in the back of the net to end Summit’s three-game winning streak.

Glenwood Springs started the game by launching a shot on net within a first two minutes of the game, but once Summit was able to settle into the pace of the game the team started to dominate the possession of the ball.

Summit’s possession of the ball led to several promising opportunities in front of its net, but failed to truly threaten the Glenwood Springs Demons goalie with a shot on net.

In an attempt to match the opportunities from Summit, Glenwood Springs flipped the field and put a couple shots of its own on net, testing Summit senior Mya Fearer in goal.

Midway through the half, Summit followed head coach Jotwan Daniels jeers from the sideline to stay hungry in pursuit of a goal and as a result senior Paola Arredondo recorded the first shot on net for the Tigers.

The shot on net injected Summit with some momentum, but to the frustration of the team it could not put a goal on the board.

With snowflakes starting to fall, Summit struggled with its touches and maintaining possession of the ball over the final eight minutes of the half.

The two, 4A Western Slope teams went into halftime tied 0-0

In need of a goal in the second half, Summit junior Ella Snyder used her athleticism and leaderships skills to pin the ball deep in Summit’s offensive zone.

Summit got dangerously close to scoring off of a crossed pass close to the goal, but the Glenwood Spring defense fought off the attempt to keep the score tied at 0.

A few minutes later, a series of turnovers by Summit led Glenwood Springs to send a threatening shot towards the net, but Summit sophomore Olivia Lyman was there to back up Fearer to fire the ball away and out of bounds.

With 22 minutes remaining in the match, Summit started to look tired and a step or two behind the bustling Glenwood Springs offense.

A lull in play allowed Summit to recover from the pace of play of Glenwood and soon after Arredondo fired a fiery bouncing ball at the Demons’ goaltender who just pushed it out wide of the net.

With under 12 minutes remaining in regulation, both sides of the field amped up its intensity and physicality in hopes of a goal. Players ran full bore into opposing players, knowing that every second and possession counted at this stage in the game.

Glenwood Springs was the team to prevail as a free kick was lofted above Fearer’s head which deflected off her gloves and back into the net with under seven minutes remaining.

Arredondo and senior Joselin Roque attempted to connect several times for an equalizer in the final minutes of the game, but it was not enough to tie the game. Glenwood Springs outlast Summit to win 1-0.

“The loss is unfortunate,” Snyder said after the game. “We keep giving up those one goal losses in the last couple minutes that come from us turning off. We don’t win the balls out of the air, we don’t contest them and we don’t continue to win the ball in those 50/50 situations. I feel like that is what we were lacking in some areas today and Glenwood was able to capitalize off of them.”

Summit falls to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in league play. Summit will play again at home on Thursday, April 27 against Crested Butte High School and on prom night on Saturday, April 29 when the team takes on Salida High School.

“We are looking to definitely continue making those opportunities,” Snyder said. “It is prom week so the energy should be high and people should come. I think we are looking to not turn off in those situations, hopefully not let the team score, create opportunities, finish on the opportunities.”

The games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.