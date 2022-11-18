Lauren Boebert narrowly wins reelection in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District after Adam Frisch concedes

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert addresses a dwindling crowd of supporters at her watch party on election night in Grand Junction.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert won reelection in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District on Friday, barely overcoming voters’ forceful rebuke of her highly controversial tenure in Washington over the past two years to help her party expand its slim majority in the U.S. House.

Boebert was leading Democrat Adam Frisch , a former Aspen city councilman, by 551 votes on Friday morning when Frisch conceded in a video news conference with reporters. The contest will have one of the closest margins of any congressional race in the U.S. this year, if not the closest.

Frisch said in a call with reporters that he wasn’t asking for the mandatory recount paid for by the state that he’s entitled to under Colorado law, but that he supports the recount “to ensure continued faith and the security of our elections.”

If it does occur — Frisch can waive his right to the recount, which must be completed by Dec. 13 — it’s highly unlikely to make a significant dent in the margin between the two candidates.

“The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small,” he said. “Very, very small. It would be disingenuous and unethical for us us, or any other group, to continue to raise false hope.”

