Lauren Boebert’s narrow victory confirmed by mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who campaigned in an unexpectedly tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP photo

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially secured a second two-year term in Washington, D.C.

A mandatory recount of votes cast in the Garfield County Republican’s narrow 2022 win over Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, was completed Monday. Boebert’s margin of victory over Frisch shrunk to 546 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, from 550 votes before the recount.

Boebert lost three votes in the recount, while Frisch gained 1 vote. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said the slight changes were made after bipartisan teams of election judges “readjudicated ballots and reviewed all under or over voted ballots for voter intent.”

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday night, Boebert thanked her supporters and declared victory in the race for a second time.

“This responsibility (of) being in the majority holds requires discipline and targeted focus,” she said. “It’s time we show how to get real work done for the people. We as Republicans must now show people we deserve to be in the majority.”

