Law enforcement planning increased DUI enforcement for Halloween weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in increased DUI enforcement over the Halloween weekend.

The Halloween DUI enforcement period will last through Nov. 2.

“If consuming alcohol is a part of your Halloween plan this coming weekend, expand your plan to include a designated sober driver or plan not to drive,” Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a news release. “Decide that drinking and driving is not an option. As holiday celebrations often lead to an increase of impaired drivers, our plan includes increasing our presence and enforcement activities on Colorado roadways.”

Of the 461 recorded passenger vehicle fatalities in Colorado this year (Jan. 1 to Oct. 7), 148 were due to impairment, according to CDOT. This year, 86 law enforcement agencies around the state will be participating in the Halloween DUI enforcement period. A total of 250 individuals were arrested during the same period last year.

Most DUI citations in Colorado are issued on weekends between 10 p.m. Fridays and 2 a.m. Saturdays, according to CDOT.

The state is also partnering with BACtrack to offer discounted personal breathalyzers for residents. Breathalyzers can be purchased for 20% off by going to CoDOT.BACtrack.com until Nov. 30.

“Every one of us has a personal responsibility to be safe and accountable,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT Office of Transportation director.