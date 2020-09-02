Law enforcement seeks information about cause of Williams Fork Fire

Officials are asking for public help in the Williams Fork Fire investigation.

From Sky-Hi News

Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the start of the Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service is asking anyone who was in the Williams Fork area on the night of Aug. 13 or the morning of Aug. 14 to send in any photos they have of the area where the fire started. Anyone with photos should email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.

Individuals with other information can reach out to 307-745-2392, select option five, and leave a name and call back number so that law enforcement can return the call.