Law officials urge caution as scammers posing as sheriff’s deputies target Summit County

Local law enforcement has received several reports of fraud calls with a caller impersonating a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy. This person sounds very convincing and threatening, but no one will call you for money or to send gift cards over the phone, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with questions or doubts about calls they receive to call the Summit County Communications non-emergency line at 970-668-8600.

During the schemes, people commonly reported receiving a phone call from a member of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that the citizen has a warrant for their arrest. The caller reportedly explains how to pay for the warrant electronically, most commonly with the use of prepaid credit or gift cards.

Other schemes included citizens receiving a call from someone impersonating a Sheriff’s Office deputy, claiming the citizen failed to appear for jury duty and needs to send money to clear the issue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Please be aware of who you are speaking to and remember that any sort of tactic may be used to gather information. Do not be a victim. If someone unfamiliar to you calls, do not give out your personal information and hang up immediately,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement. “Neither law enforcement nor the Social Security Administration or Internal Revenue Service will ever call you to advise you of a warrant or jury duty or ask you to submit funds electronically, most commonly with the use of prepaid credit or gift cards.”

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to solve this latest telephonic fraud re-emergence, FitzSimons said.

The Sheriff’s Office said these types of calls can dilute trust in who they think they are speaking to, so the the Sheriff’s Office is asking residents be mindful when handling suspicious phone calls.

To learn more about common fraud schemes, visit the Internet crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov or visit Stop Fraud Colorado at StopFraudColorado.gov.