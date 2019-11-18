Leadville group seeks donations to refurbish historic fish hatchery

The Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery is undertaking a project to restore the Hatchery Building to its 1890 look.

Courtesy photo

FRISCO — The Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery is undertaking a project to replace the existing glass block windows in the Hatchery Building with modern double pane glass windows that will mimic the look of the original 1890 windows.

The project — which will replace 16 windows, three French doors and four sidelights — is the last step in restoring the historic building’s exterior after the roof, front porch and front door were refurbished to their original appearance.

The building remains in use to preserve the genetic diversity of Colorado’s state fish by housing and spawning greenback cutthroat trout, once thought to be extinct.

The estimated cost of the project is $95,000, of which $76,000 has been raised.

Donations can be made online at friendsoftheleadvillenationalfishhatchery.org or mailed to Leadville National Fish Hatchery, P.O. Box 1194, Leadville, CO 80462.