Leadville hosting 74th ski joring event this weekend

The 74th running of one of Leadville’s most storied events, Leadville Ski Joring, is set to make its return to Historic Harrison Avenue on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, in downtown Leadville.

A Leadville tradition since 1949, the events consists of a sport called ski joring, which is a competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps and rings.

The skier is timed through the course, and penalties are assessed by missing gates or jumps and by missing or dropping the baton or any of the rings. The competitors race for cash prizes, and teams are made up by a random draw before the start.

The draw for teams and horses will occur every morning at 9:30 a.m., and the first team will run down Harrison Avenue at noon. Teams will race down Harrison Avenue until about 3 p.m., when the competition will conclude.

There will be three division this year with open, sport and snowmobile. All of the events are free for spectators.

On Saturday night, there will be multiple bands playing, including Union Gray at the Elks Lodge, which is open to the public for the weekend.

For those unable to attend, there will be a live broadcast of the event hosted on the Wrangler Network as well as the Leadville Ski Joring and Leadville Elks Lodge BPOE #236 Facebook pages.