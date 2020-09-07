Leadville man arrested in Lake County murder investigation

Eric Christopher Gurule, 27, of Leadville.

Photo from 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

A Leadville man was arrested for allegedly murdering his boss over the weekend, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 4, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Christopher Gurule, 27, in connection to the death of Randy Flores, 55. Flores was found dead a day earlier at a residence just off U.S. Highway 24 in Leadville.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house after a 911 call and discovered Flores inside. There were signs of a struggle, and a homicide investigation began immediately, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation.

Gurule was arrested without incident on a warrant alleging first-degree murder and is being held without bond. He’ll be formally advised of the charges against him Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Lake County Court.

Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric, an electric services business that has been in the Leadville area for more than a decade, according to the company’s website. Gurule also worked at Pro-Electric, and it is believed that the homicide took place at Flores’ home, where they met for a routine after-work gathering, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

To report any information about the incident, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 719-486-1249, or visit LakeCountyCo.com/sheriff.