Leadville man arrested in Lake County murder investigation
A Leadville man was arrested for allegedly murdering his boss over the weekend, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
On Sept. 4, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Christopher Gurule, 27, in connection to the death of Randy Flores, 55. Flores was found dead a day earlier at a residence just off U.S. Highway 24 in Leadville.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house after a 911 call and discovered Flores inside. There were signs of a struggle, and a homicide investigation began immediately, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation.
Gurule was arrested without incident on a warrant alleging first-degree murder and is being held without bond. He’ll be formally advised of the charges against him Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Lake County Court.
Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric, an electric services business that has been in the Leadville area for more than a decade, according to the company’s website. Gurule also worked at Pro-Electric, and it is believed that the homicide took place at Flores’ home, where they met for a routine after-work gathering, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
To report any information about the incident, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 719-486-1249, or visit LakeCountyCo.com/sheriff.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User