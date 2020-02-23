Leadville mining museum selected for national Museum Assessment Program

The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program.

Courtesy photo

The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program to help improve the board of directors and to better serve those who visit the museum, according to a news release.

The program, which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums, includes guided self-study and on-site consultation with a museum professional.

The Leadville museum, which was established in 1987, aims to tell the story of mining, its people and its importance to the American public. Find more information at MiningHallOfFame.org.