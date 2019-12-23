Leadville to host national snowshoe championships

Summit County resident Jeremiah Vaille, left, races in Fondo, Italy, at the 2019 World Snowshoe Junior Championships. The Dion Snowshoes U.S. National Snowshoe Championships will take place in Leadville.

Courtesy Kendal Vaille

LEADVILLE — The 20th anniversary of the Dion Snowshoes U.S. National Snowshoe Championships will take place in Leadville, the highest city in North America at 10,152 feet. The races will take place from Feb. 28 through March 1 on the Colorado Mountain College Leadville campus trails.

Racers must qualify for the four championship races, which include a Junior 5k for those 19 and younger, a men’s 10k, a women’s 10k and a 4-by-2.5k relay. A 5k citizens race and Kids Kilo are open to anyone. The fee to participate is $45 for championship races, $30 for the citizens race, $5 for the Kids’ Kilo and $270 per team if registering six or more athletes.

About 200-350 racers are expected ranging from middle school students to 90-year-old athletes. Registration information and qualifications for competing in the championships are listed at 2020ussnowshoechampionships.com.

From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, athletes can check in at Colorado Mountain College and preview the course. A Championship Reception will be held from 5-6 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 29, athletes can register and check-in at Colorado Mountain College starting at 7:30 a.m. until 30 minutes prior to the event. Individual races will take place during the day Feb. 29 with a championship afterparty at 7 p.m. in downtown Leadville. Relay races will take place Sunday, March 1.