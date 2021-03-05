Leadville to livestream annual skijoring event this weekend

The town of Leadville hosts its 72nd annual skijoring festival on Harrison Avenue on March 7, 2020. The Leadvillle Ski Joring competition will be hosted this weekend.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

The 73rd annual Leadville Ski Joring event will be livestreamed from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s event will be much different from years past, as novel coronavirus precautions will prevent any spectators from attending. This year’s races also will take place at a different location, west of downtown Leadville, from the traditional snow-packed course on Leadville’s Main Street, Harrison Avenue.

Skijoring is a sport where a horseback rider, horse and skier team up to race down a course complete with jumps and rings. The horse and horseback rider tow the skier via a rope and, while the horse gallops, the skier flies over jumps and spears rings set up along certain parts of the course. Results are based on time and accuracy of corralling rings.

The 2021 event will feature only the open and sport divisions. Event officials said it’s expected spectators will be able to join the Leadville Ski Joring event in person from March 5-6 next year. The 2020 Leadville Ski Joring weekend was one of the final events hosted in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state.

To watch the livestream, visit Facebook.com/LeadvilleSkiJoring . And to learn more, visit LeadvilleTwinLakes.com .