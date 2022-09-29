Leaf peeping likely to cause heavy traffic on I-70 this weekend, I-70 Coalition says

Fall is seen arriving at the Dillon Reservoir.

Katarina Hilovska/Courtesy photo

The I-70 Coalition is warning drivers that visitors from the Front Range are likely to flock to the Western Slope for leaf peeping.

Similar to last weekend, estimated congested times on westbound lanes will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The heaviest traffic is expected at 3-5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday from C470 to Silverthorne.

Eastbound drivers should expect some congestion 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and at least 40 minutes of delays from 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Margaret Bowes, director of the I-70 Coalition, said drivers should look into carpooling services and transit options, like Bustang or Pegasus, to get to and from the mountains to help reduce congestion.