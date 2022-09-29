Leaf peeping likely to cause heavy traffic on I-70 this weekend, I-70 Coalition says
The I-70 Coalition is warning drivers that visitors from the Front Range are likely to flock to the Western Slope for leaf peeping.
Similar to last weekend, estimated congested times on westbound lanes will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The heaviest traffic is expected at 3-5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday from C470 to Silverthorne.
Eastbound drivers should expect some congestion 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and at least 40 minutes of delays from 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Margaret Bowes, director of the I-70 Coalition, said drivers should look into carpooling services and transit options, like Bustang or Pegasus, to get to and from the mountains to help reduce congestion.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.