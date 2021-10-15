League for Animals and People of the Summit looks for board members
The League for Animals and People of the Summit is in need of board members since several of the key officers will be retiring at the end of 2021 after serving for over 20 years. The group provides assistance programs for animals of low-income families living or working in Summit County.
The nonprofit is holding its annual meeting with board elections at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Abbey’s Coffee, 720 E Main St., Frisco. The public is welcome to attend.
Those interested in becoming a board member can contact Sally Beerup at laps@summitlaps.org for more information.
