League for Animals & People of the Summit offering assistance with vet bills

The League for Animals & People of the Summit has started an assistance program to help Summit County residents who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit is offering $50 in assistance for veterinary bills for routine wellness care and vaccines at a local veterinary office through June 30.

An application for assistance can be found at SummitLAPS.org with instructions to include proof of Summit County residency or work (or unemployment). A form for more extensive financial assistance also is available on the website.