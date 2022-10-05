League of Animals and People of the Summit raises income limit for assistance

Amigo, the black Labrador, wears a sweater to keep him warm in the cooler months. His friend Hans, the silver Labrador, wears a scarf.

Liz Copan / Summit Daily archive

The League of Animals and People of the Summit is raising the income limits to qualify for assistance with non-routine pet bills.

The league will now use the 2022 Summit County area median income as its baseline for assistance. It will also make adjustments based on the number of people in a household. Covered procedures for animals are those that are not part of a routine visit, such as yearly exams, routine tests or vaccines. The limit for lifetime assistance per pet was raised early this year to a maximum of $1,000 for each pet.

The group still provides $100 vouchers to assist with the cost for pet spay or neuter procedures performed by a local Summit County veterinarian for those who live or work in Summit County. Vouchers can be picked up at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco.

For more information, visit SummitLAPS.org .