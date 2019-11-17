Leap Year puts Breck Film Fest and Breckenridge Wine Classic on the same weekend

A scene of the grand tasting at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge during the 2017 festival.

Courtesy Steve Peterson / TerraChroma

BRECKENRIDGE — Breck Film Fest and Breckenridge Wine Classic are currently set to fall on the same weekend in 2020. Typically, the Wine Classic is two weekends after Labor Day and the film fest falls on the third Thursday of September. While these two events haven’t been on the same weekend in the past, 2020 is a Leap Year, putting the two events on the same day.

The issue was discussed by Breckenridge Town Council at its Tuesday, Nov. 12, regular work session. A potential solution was brought up where both events can be on the same weekend, but one would have to use a venue other than the Riverwalk Center.

“I would like to see them both coexist,” council member Wendy Wolfe said.

Shannon Haynes, assistant town manager, pointed out that the film festival needs to use the Riverwalk Center to show films but perhaps the wine festival could use a different venue.

“My sense is the wine event would probably be motivated to make it work because their numbers have gotten huge, and I assume it’s a very for-profit weekend for them,” council member Dick Carleton said.

Officials from both events expressed concerns about the potential conflicts of moving their events to a different weekend, and as of the events committee meeting Nov. 6, neither are willing to do so.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Breckenridge Tourism Office proposed a public art installation in accordance with its Tree-Hugger Challenge, which is designed to teach residents and visitors how to interact with the mountain environment responsibly and sustainably.

The organization asked for council approval to install an iron bench with a Yeti, the mascot of the project, at Blue River Plaza. Council approved the installation, and the bench will be installed at the end of December and remain through 2020.