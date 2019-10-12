Learn about financing for commercial energy efficiency upgrades

FRISCO — An informational meeting about the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

The meeting, which includes lunch, will provide information about energy efficiency and renewable energy projects for commercial buildings as well as options to finance qualifying energy efficiency, water conservation and clean energy improvements for existing or newly constructed properties.

Register by Monday, Oct. 14, by emailing jess@highcountryconservation.org.