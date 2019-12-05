Learn how to make gluten-free pizza at Next Page

Colorado authors Kelli and Peter Bronski will visit Next Page Books and Nosh on Saturday, Dec. 7, for a cookbook signing and demonstrations. It is the fourth in a series of cookbooks that came about when Peter was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2007.

Courtesy Kelli and Peter Bronski

FRISCO — Want to know how to make gluten-free pizza? Then meet Colorado authors Kelli and Peter Bronski at Next Page Books and Nosh for recipe demonstrations and a cookbook signing this weekend.

When Peter was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2007, the two set out to master the art of making gluten-free pizza themselves. Their book “No Gluten, No Problem Pizza” was made with insights from experts from Naples to New York City and beyond — along with more than a decade of gluten-free recipe experience.

The two are coauthors of “Artisanal Gluten-Free Cooking,” “Gluten-Free Family Favorites” and “Artisanal Gluten-Free Cupcakes.” Kelli is a lifelong baker and cook and graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. Peter is a writer, marketer, endurance athlete and the co-author of “The Gluten-Free Edge.”

The free event is from 4­-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.