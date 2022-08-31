 Leftover avalanche explosive found in Breckenridge, detonation planned Wednesday | SummitDaily.com
Leftover avalanche explosive found in Breckenridge, detonation planned Wednesday

Luke Vidic
  

An unexploded avalanche control device was found near the top of Peak 7 Wednesday within Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported. The device will be detonated Wednesday, Aug. 31.  

The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to not be alarmed by an explosion. It should sound similar to other explosives used in winter avalanche work. People should not call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.

