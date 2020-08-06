Leftover big-game hunting licenses on sale | SummitDaily.com
Leftover big-game hunting licenses on sale

News |

Antonio Olivero
  

Jay Vestich of Edwards glasses the Williams Fork Range in northern Summit County for elk during this past hunting season.
Photo by John Duke

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big-game, over-the-counter licenses went on sale Thursday, Aug. 6. The licenses are unlimited in number and restricted to certain units, seasons and manners of take.

Leftover big-game licenses are also now on sale. Leftover licenses are the remaining limited licenses available after the primary and secondary draws are completed.

For more information and to purchase, visit CPW.state.co.us/leftover.

