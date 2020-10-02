Lesh agrees to behave on national forest land after trespassing at Keystone Resort

Denver resident David Lesh posted photos of himself snowmobiling at Keystone Resort in April. Keystone spokesperson Loryn Roberson said this is trespassing and can result in a loss of future skiing and riding privileges.

Photo from David Lesh Instagram

ASPEN — Rogue outdoorsman David Lesh agreed Friday, Oct. 2, not to trespass on closed national forest land and to follow rules on open land or risk arrest for violating bond conditions.

Lesh is the self-styled bad boy who has been issued citations for allegedly entering Hanging Lake while it was closed this summer and for riding his snowmobile in a terrain park in Keystone Resort while the ski area was closed in the spring. A six-count indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Junction on Sept. 15.

Lesh, 34, a part-time Colorado resident and owner of an outdoor clothing company, became known in Aspen for riding a snowmobile in designated wilderness on Independence Pass in summer 2019. He was cited for four petty offenses. In a plea agreement, he agreed to pay a $500 fine and perform 50 hours of useful public service.

As the Aspen case was concluding, the new case emerged. In the new case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Hautzinger and Lesh’s attorney, Stephen Laiche, hashed out terms of bond and revealed them to U.S. District Judge Gordon Gallagher on Friday. Lesh cannot trespass on closed national forest system land, and he cannot violate any rules while on open forestland.

Gallagher approved the conditions and said Lesh must provide unsecured bond. If he violates conditions of bond, he will “be on the hook for $1,000,” the judge said. Lesh also would risk arrest for bond violation.

Lesh’s only words in court came when the judge asked him if he understood the conditions.

“I do, your honor,” Lesh said.

His next court appearance is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. The prosecutor and defense may arrange a plea agreement by then, or the case could be set for trial.

Lesh allegedly entered the Hanging Lake Natural Landmark Area in Glenwood Canyon on June 10 while it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He posted a picture on social media of himself on a log in the lake. He’s facing five counts in relation to that incident. He is also facing one count for allegedly riding his snowmobile in the Keystone terrain park after the ski area closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also posted that photo on social media.

All six counts are misdemeanors.

