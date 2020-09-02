Less than a month left to be counted in the 2020 census

Data collection for the 2020 U.S. census is scheduled to end Sept. 30, meaning Summit County residents have less than one month to respond to the census and be counted.

According to a news release, census takers in Colorado are following up with households that have not yet responded. So far, 68.4% of Colorado households have self-responded and a total of 84.8% have been accounted for. Summit County’s self-response rate is 27.2%.

People can respond to the census online at 2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 and by mail. Census takers may visit homes where a response has not yet been recorded and can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. If no one is home when a census taker arrives, the census taker will leave a notice with information about how to respond.