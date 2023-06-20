‘Let’s make it fun’: Frisco Main Street businesses prepare outdoor seating for summer

The Butterhorn Bakery and Cafe expanded its outdoor seating Monday, June 19, to include the parklet on the left.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

As the sun shone down Monday, June 19, Sally Ting dragged several tables onto wooden platforms set up in the parking spots outside Butterhorn Bakery and Cafe in Frisco.

It was lunchtime and, between the brilliant blue skies and warm weather, customers had filled the small patio attached to the cafe. So the new outdoor patio space the town’s public works department had installed earlier that day was about to come in handy.

“I love it,” Ting said. “I can push another 10 tables out here.”

An employee at Butterhorn for the past 18 years, Ting purchased the business about a year ago. When the Town Council decided this year to once again move forward with its parklet program — where the town leases sections of the right of way as outdoor spaces for businesses — Ting said she couldn’t have been happier.

Parklets allow her restaurant to expand its outdoor seating while also catching the attention of passersby who notice other customers enjoying baked goods, brunch treats or mimosas outside, Ting said.

Ting said the parklets strike the right balance, too. Rather than transforming a stretch of Main Street into a pedestrian promenade, as the town did in 2020 and 2021, the Frisco Town Council this year decided to keep the street open to vehicles and move forward with parklets only.

“I like the parklets,” Ting said. “And we still have traffic, so people can drive by and see it.”

Frisco public works crews worked Monday, June 19, 2023 to install platforms for parklets outside business on Main Street. DSC_4690

The town closed Main Street until about midafternoon Monday as public works crews worked to install the 38 parklets for 17 separate businesses, according to Frisco communications director Vanessa Agee. That is more than last year, when 11 businesses received 30 parklets, Agee said. Although the Town Council extended the opportunity for parklets beyond Main Street this year, only Main Street businesses requested the outdoor spaces.

For $150 for the summer season, businesses can lease a 10-by-10 foot section of the public right of way to use as a parklet for their business, Agee said. A $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2020 initially funded the parklet platforms, which have been reused.

How that 10-by-10 space is used is left up to the business.

Like Butterhorn, Deli Belly — a sandwich shop that has been on Main Street for 26 years — plans to use their parklet space to create additional room for customers to enjoy their meal.

“I think they’re great,” Deli Belly owner George Tousey said. “It just gives us more seating”

The low cost of leasing a parklet is well worth the value, Tousey said, since it helps the business attract customers and provides customers a comfortable area to enjoy a sandwich while basking in the warm sunshine.

Compared to 2020 and 2021 when the pedestrian promenade shutdown Main Street to vehicular traffic, Tousey said he expects this year — with parklets only — will not be too much different for Deli Belly.

“I think it’s the same,” Tousey said. “We’re so busy either way between the tourists and the locals.”

Steve Butts, the owner of High Country Design on Main Street in Frisco, works to arrange the business’ parklet on Monday, June 19, 2023. Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily

Meanwhile, down the street from Deli Belly, the owner of High Country Designs, Steve Butts, was setting up wooden benches, sculptures and other furniture products to create a display on the parklet outside his business.

“It’s going to hopefully bring more business,” Butts said.

As a furniture store with customers who want to be able to pick up heavy items at the store front, the full closure of Main Street for the promenade was bad for business in years past, Butts said. But the parklets strike something of a happy medium, he said.

Elsewhere on Main Street, the clothing and outdoor company Colisco Wearables was getting creative with their parklet. Owner Loa Ton said the business has plans to entice potential customers on the sidewalk with a 7-foot stuffed bear and beckon them into a shopping experience complete with a beer garden out back and live music most weekends.

“The bear is going to make the biggest hit,” Ton said. “The tourists will love it. It will add to the ambiance.”

Colisco Wearables manager Dean Murray smells some blooming flowers while showing off the business’s new beer garden outback the store on Monday, June 19, 2023. Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily

The plan is to have the full-sized bear outside at the business’s parklet, where it will be an opportunity for passersby to get their photo taken, Ton said. Colisco will meanwhile be selling plush bears at their parklet, she said, as well as other products.

From a small stage in the corner of the store, Colisco will be hosting local musicians most Thursdays through Sundays, Ton said.

Colisco manager Dean Murray, who was setting up the business’s parklet Monday, expressed excitement about the upcoming summer.

“People are ecstatic all day long. They love what we’re doing,” Murray said. “Its the business community getting together and saying, ‘Let’s make it fun.'”