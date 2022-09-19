Let’s Talk Fentynal: Summit County Public Health will host an event on the dangers of Fentynal

Summit County Public Health will host an evening event discussing the dangers of Fentanyl and the stigma surrounding treatment on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Hacienda Real will provide dinner for those in attendance.

The event, Let’s Talk Fentanyl, will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9 in Breckenridge. The event will also be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page .

Spanish interpretation will also be available.

Speakers will include people and parents with personal stories involving drug addiction and deaths due to Fentynal, as well as presentations from Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland, and Laura Landrum from Building Hope.

This will also be a drug take-back event, where people can anonymously dispose of their unused medications.