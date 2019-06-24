Letter to the editor: Immigration and the opportunity to grow as an American thrive together

There was a time barely two decades ago when parts of the world charged boldly ahead to globalization. But nationalism and the rights of traditionalists are making a bold claim across the world once again. When once we blamed our ills on the challenge of making a more perfect union, there is growing belief that prosperity hinges on the fall of liberal democracy. The question has been asked, “How can we share everything and expect to have anything left for ourselves?”

And despite this, healthy immigration is still good. It brings ideas. It brings work. It brings trade. And far more often than not, it brings new, strong citizens eager to add to the community. At its core, immigration is a source of growth.

Prosperity is the whole point, an idea protected and distributed by the work of the people. What it is not is a finite and dwindling resource. Patriots from far corners of the world gave their lives for a shared country where anyone could land and prosper. And, like us all, these patriots were immigrants. Our land of opportunities was deliberate; the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness was no accident to be coveted but an idea for every citizen to strive for. And that idea continues to endure, even today.

Have faith in this country’s purpose, one in which healthy immigration and the opportunity to grow as an American thrive together. The more we welcome our friends the stronger our nation becomes.