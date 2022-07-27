Letter to the Editor: Mill Run on Lance Drive in Breckenridge should be in Zone 1

I just looked at the overlay map issued by Breckenridge Town Council and my property — Mill Run, 1436 Broken Lance Drive — is now in Zone 3, while the Tamarisk condos, located just 25 feet from my unit, are in Zone 1.

What are you thinking? Mill Run was build in the early ’70s specifically for rental. Each unit has two normal-sized bedrooms and two tiny bedrooms and would comfortably sleep 10 people.

Chopping off Zone 1 at Tamarisk is an insult to all of the owners at Mill Run.

You have put us in the same zone as the Highlands. The Highlands is 3 miles out of town. Mill Run is about 200 yards from the Peak 9 Base Area.

This does not make sense.

I plan on selling my unit next summer, and being in Zone 3 means the purchaser will never be able to get a short-term rental license. That will reduce the value of my property. You are taking value from me without compensation. This violates the Constitution of the United States of America.

I strongly urge you to reconsider.