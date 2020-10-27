Letter to the editor: Sen. Cory Gardner is the clear choice for the US Senate

Sen. Cory Gardner is the most effective federal legislator in Colorado. Why would you vote for someone who openly admitted: “I’m not cut out to be a senator”?

Gardner has introduced 11 bills that have directly benefitted Colorado, more than all of Colorado’s other eight representatives combined. His accomplishments include relocation of the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction, positioning Colorado Springs to be the permanent headquarters of the new Space Command, funding for the Arkansas Valley Water Project that has been unfunded since its 1963 authorization, legislation creating a nationwide 811 suicide mental health crisis line and securing a federal waiver for Colorado’s reinsurance program lowering health care premiums. Hardly seems like John Hickenlooper’s description that “by supporting Trump 100% of the time, Gardner has shown that he won’t stand up for Colorado.”

Ads label Gardner antienvironment, but he sponsored and enacted the Great American Outdoors Act to permanently fund decades of backlogged state and national park maintenance projects. Media attacks claim Gardner is beholden to “dark” money, but it is Hickenlooper who was found guilty of ethics violations by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission. Hickenlooper erroneously claims Gardner is against coverage of preexisting conditions. What is true is Gardner supports replacing the Affordable Care Act (with coverage of preexisting conditions) because its one-size-fits-all mandates have resulted in over 500,000 Coloradans losing their private insurance and health care premiums rising cumulatively almost 71% from 2014-2019.

Hickenlooper describes himself leading Colorado to “the top economy in the country.” But if you look at the rankings by the American Legislative Exchange Council’s comprehensive economic analysis, Colorado fell from sixth to 15th from 2011-2018 while Hickenlooper was governor. What Colorado needs is an energetic legislator who gets things done, not just another politician who says one thing, then does something else.