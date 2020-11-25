Letter to the editor: Shame on the Summit Daily for publishing Kim McGahey
Silverthorne
Is Kim McGahey really the best conservative voice the Summit Daily could find to replace the garbage-spewing Morgan Liddick? He has cherry-picked his so-called facts and resorted to name calling in his very first column, not to mention the blatant ignorance by citing South Dakota’s failing response to COVID-19. Their infection rate is 8.5% and Colorado’s is 3.6%.
Is McGahey jealous that they have a higher number than ours? Is there no conservative out there whose column would service our community more responsibly? Shame on the Summit Daily for even printing this.
