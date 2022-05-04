Letter to the Editor: Volunteering, engagement help us understand the necessities of our town

Engaging in community volunteering is essential to understand the necessities of our town. I had a great time going to the Animal Shelter located in Frisco. They are a no-kill shelter that has very high adoption rates. The commitment I see on some of the volunteers in the Frisco Animal Shelter is infectious. The love they have for their work really spreads around. It made me feel happy to be apart of this wonderful group.

Moreover, I feel like most people love animals, and some of us living under the strict homeowners association rules are not able to have a pet. To get their animal time, I encourage people to come to the shelter and give it a go.

The Frisco Animal Shelter has an attractive website with up-to-date information on how the shelter is doing, which I think makes a difference on people wanting to donate with either their time or money. I believe everyone has a soft spots for animals, especially the ones that are suffering and really need our help to be able to have a healthy and long life.

Overall, I learned much from this volunteer experience, but more than that, I reignited my love to helping animals. It is easy to forget where you stand when you were a child. I used to daydream about having my own shelter and helping as many animals as I could. Now, as an adult, I realize that I can make those dreams come true.

Moreover, I am so pleased to know that I live in a community that takes such good care of relinquished animals.