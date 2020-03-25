Letter to the editor: Vote Emily Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council

I have been in Breckenridge since 1997. I appreciate the dedication and years of service given by the current Breckenridge Town Council members and many of the current candidates. These are fine people, and it is time to animate their deliberations with a new way of looking at issues and fresh, creative approaches to our problems.

Let’s infuse our longtime resident Town Council with Emily Wahl, a committed and capable relative newcomer to Breckenridge (14 years part time and full-time for six years). Wahl brings exceptional experience from working both in the business and nonprofit sectors. Her only interest is in the well-being of our residents and the quality of life in our community.

I know Wahl well; we need her leadership and vision as we navigate the tough times ahead, including the inevitable fallout to our town coffers, businesses and residents that will be caused by the COVID-19 virus epidemic. It is time for fresh energy and ideas. I urge you to give one of your four votes for Town Council to this exceptional candidate. Vote Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council.