Light snow dustings this week; potential for more snow next week

Snow clouds dissipate over the mountains in Breckenridge on Monday, Nov. 11.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — After a dry start to November with only a few flakes Sunday night, meteorologist Joel Gratz of opensnow.com reported there is a chance for one or multiple storms next week.

The only mountains that saw snow accumulation from Sunday night’s storm were near the northern Continental Divide and east of there, Gratz wrote in his blog.

Copper Mountain Resort accumulated 1/2 inch to 1 inch while Loveland Ski Area got 1 inch of snow. Other Summit County mountains saw just a dusting. Gratz reported that a weak storm would roll through the area Wednesday afternoon but little to no snow is expected.

“It won’t be a big deal,” Gratz forecast in his blog.

National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Koopmeiners agreed with Gratz’ prediction for a light dusting but added that the most accumulation Summit County peaks could see would be 6 inches.

The extended forecast shows more potential for snow accumulation. Gratz reported that all weather models are showing a possibility for several storms next week.

Nighttime and morning forecasts for the week continue to show below freezing temperatures, so even if the ski areas don’t see much natural snowfall, they can continue to crank out snow via snow guns. Copper is forecast to see temperatures as low as minus 4 at the summit Tuesday with the forecast at Keystone’s summit showing minus 5 degrees.