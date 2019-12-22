Light snow expected for a slightly white Christmas

Holiday lights sparkle at the Marina Park in Dillon on Friday, Dec. 20.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The weekend finally started to warm up after a frozen week followed a huge snow dump in Summit County. However, the county is in for a somewhat white Christmas as light snow showers are expected for the holiday week of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Jim Kalina, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, reported that a storm system is moving into Summit County beginning on Tuesday night. Kalina said that this snow would be light and would accumulate less than an inch.

“The main storm system is to the south so it doesn’t favor our mountains,” Kalina said. “Basically from Tuesday night all the way through Saturday we have a chance of snow with light accumulation.”

The National Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of snow showers on Tuesday night and Wednesday after 11 a.m. Joel Gratz of Open Snow, a ski-focused forecasting website, predicts that the mountains that will favor the storm the most will be Telluride, Powderhorn, Sunlight and Steamboat, potentially.

It won’t get quite as cold as it was over the past week, when there were temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero near Keystone on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Kalina reported that temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40-degree range.

“By Christmas Day they will cool off into the 30s,” Kalina said, adding that temperatures will gradually get colder through the week. “Warmest will be this weekend until early next week.”

On Wednesday, Christmas Day, the weather service predicts a high of 34 degrees. By Friday and Saturday, the predicted high is 30 degrees. Since the weather won’t bring much snow, Interstate 70 isn’t expected to be highly impacted.

“Outside of heavier holiday traffic, expect travel to cruise along at normal speeds,” Sam Collentine, Open Snow meteorologist said in his report.