Lightning ignites 1-acre fire near Summit County Archery Range

A widlfire broke out at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 near the Summit County archery range. Dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, authorities believe it sparked from lightning.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as new information is received.

1:50 p.m.: The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a Type 1 helicopter to ferry water from the Dillon Reservoir to the Cemetery Fire, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

There remains no threat to public safety or private property at this time, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The fire remains within the 1-acre footprint and is looking “pretty good,” Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said.

Summit Fire & EMS reported current efforts are focused on reinforcing the containment lines and knocking down dangerous “snags,” or dead trees that can be perilous to firefighters.

12:10 p.m.: The fire remains contained within the 1-acre area bounded by lines cut by wildland fire crews, Bianchi reported. Winds are blowing persistently at 10 to 15 miles per hour, but no spotfires are forming, he said.

Wildland crews are fighting flare ups in the burn area with hand tools and chainsaws, Bianchi said. No water is being used.

While the fire is still within fire lines, officials cannot put out containment percentages until ashes and embers are cool enough to touch, Bianchi said.

10:30 a.m.: The fire remains under control with no major changes, Bianchi said. The wind is “pretty dead” although the forecast calls for up to 20-mile-per-hour gusts, he said.

Summit County’s fire danger is high, and the summer’s rainy weather has meant there is more fine fuel to burn.

9:30 a.m.: People are asked to not call 911 for smoke sightings in the area of the wildfire.

9:16 a.m.: Around 10 p.m. last night on Thursday, Sept. 8, firefighters responded to a small wildfire above the Summit County Archery Range. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the fire was about an acre in size and hemmed in on all sides by containment lines, Bianchi reported.

Flames at the now-named Cemetery Trail Fire are around 2 feet high and smoldering, Bianchi said. Additional resources, including aerial support, are on standby in case the fire grows. The U.S. Forest Service is currently monitoring the flames.

Fire officials believe a lightning strike sparked the fire last night. Summit Fire & EMS responded to the scene yesterday with its wildland division, a wildland engine crew, two traditional engine companies, two medic units and on-the-ground supervisors who were on the scene through the night.