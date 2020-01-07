Lili’s Bistro replaces White Boots Restaurant in Dillon

DILLON — Lili’s Bistro, a Mexican-American-Italian fusion restaurant, opened in Dillon in November, replacing White Boots Restaurant. The restaurant is located at 119 La Bonte St, Ste 203 in Dillon and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant will serve American-style breakfast but will transition to a combination of Mexican, Italian and American cuisine for lunch and dinner. Owner Raul Ocampo said one of the restaurant’s most unique items is their 24k gold meals, which are made with edible gold leaf. According to Ocampo, half of the money raised from gold meal sales will go to charity. He said the restaurant prides itself on details like handmade tortillas.

“We’re probably one of the most authentic places in town,” Ocampo said. “We’re trying to differentiate from every other Mexican restaurant.”